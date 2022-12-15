All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 28 23 4 1 47 110 61 Toronto 30 19 5 6 44 100 70 Tampa Bay 28 18 9 1 37 101 84 Detroit 29 13 10 6 32 85 91 Florida 30 14 12 4 32 102 98 Montreal 29 14 13 2 30 86 100 Ottawa 29 13 14 2 28 89 91 Buffalo 29 13 14 2 28 115 103

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 29 21 6 2 44 104 71 Carolina 28 16 6 6 38 81 73 Pittsburgh 29 17 8 4 38 102 84 N.Y. Islanders 30 17 12 1 35 95 84 N.Y. Rangers 30 15 10 5 35 93 85 Washington 31 15 12 4 34 94 92 Philadelphia 30 9 14 7 25 72 99 Columbus 28 10 16 2 22 80 115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 30 17 8 5 39 110 84 Winnipeg 28 18 9 1 37 94 75 Minnesota 29 16 11 2 34 92 86 Colorado 27 15 10 2 32 85 76 Nashville 27 12 12 3 27 70 85 St. Louis 29 13 15 1 27 85 108 Arizona 27 9 14 4 22 74 99 Chicago 27 7 16 4 18 65 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 31 21 9 1 43 104 85 Seattle 28 16 9 3 35 98 91 Los Angeles 32 15 12 5 35 106 118 Edmonton 30 17 13 0 34 109 102 Calgary 30 13 11 6 32 90 93 Vancouver 29 13 13 3 29 101 112 San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 96 112 Anaheim 30 7 20 3 17 70 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.