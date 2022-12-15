Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/15 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 25 17 5 2 1 37 74 61
Providence 24 15 4 3 2 35 73 64
Bridgeport 25 14 6 5 0 33 89 75
WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51
Charlotte 24 12 9 2 1 27 70 77
Springfield 25 10 10 1 4 25 67 69
Lehigh Valley 22 11 9 1 1 24 64 64
Hartford 23 8 10 1 4 21 55 71
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 80 75
Rochester 23 12 9 1 1 26 74 81
Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90
Syracuse 23 10 9 2 2 24 89 84
Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95
Laval 26 9 13 3 1 22 88 102
Utica 21 8 9 3 1 20 59 67
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 24 15 7 0 2 32 84 66
Texas 24 13 7 2 2 30 88 68
Rockford 23 13 7 1 2 29 89 76
Manitoba 21 12 6 2 1 27 65 62
Iowa 24 11 9 2 2 26 74 79
Grand Rapids 23 10 12 1 0 21 67 90
Chicago 20 6 12 2 0 14 51 82
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 24 15 7 2 0 32 70 58
Calgary 23 15 7 1 0 31 92 62
Coachella Valley 21 13 5 3 0 29 77 67
Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55
Abbotsford 23 13 8 1 1 28 83 77
San Jose 25 13 11 0 1 27 68 78
Tucson 23 11 8 4 0 26 74 74
Henderson 26 10 15 0 1 21 68 75
Bakersfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 76
San Diego 25 6 19 0 0 12 63 92

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Laval 5, Utica 2

Springfield 2, Bridgeport 1

Hartford 4, Milwaukee 3

Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 3

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 4

Henderson 5, San Jose 0

Thursday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.