All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|28
|23
|4
|1
|47
|110
|61
|15-0-1
|8-4-0
|5-3-0
|Toronto
|30
|19
|5
|6
|44
|100
|70
|11-2-3
|8-3-3
|4-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|101
|84
|11-4-1
|7-5-0
|6-3-0
|Detroit
|29
|13
|10
|6
|32
|85
|91
|7-5-3
|6-5-3
|2-4-2
|Florida
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|102
|98
|8-3-3
|6-9-1
|4-2-1
|Montreal
|29
|14
|13
|2
|30
|86
|100
|7-7-0
|7-6-2
|3-3-0
|Ottawa
|29
|13
|14
|2
|28
|89
|91
|8-8-0
|5-6-2
|3-4-0
|Buffalo
|29
|13
|14
|2
|28
|115
|103
|7-8-2
|6-6-0
|4-6-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|29
|21
|6
|2
|44
|104
|71
|10-5-1
|11-1-1
|5-3-1
|Carolina
|28
|16
|6
|6
|38
|81
|73
|5-3-1
|11-3-5
|5-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|29
|17
|8
|4
|38
|102
|84
|9-3-2
|8-5-2
|4-0-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|17
|12
|1
|35
|95
|84
|9-6-0
|8-6-1
|7-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|15
|10
|5
|35
|93
|85
|6-6-4
|9-4-1
|2-4-0
|Washington
|31
|15
|12
|4
|34
|94
|92
|8-4-1
|7-8-3
|3-2-1
|Philadelphia
|30
|9
|14
|7
|25
|72
|99
|6-8-1
|3-6-6
|2-5-4
|Columbus
|28
|10
|16
|2
|22
|80
|115
|8-10-1
|2-6-1
|3-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|110
|84
|9-3-3
|8-5-2
|6-2-3
|Winnipeg
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|94
|75
|10-5-0
|8-4-1
|10-2-0
|Minnesota
|29
|16
|11
|2
|34
|92
|86
|9-6-1
|7-5-1
|4-2-0
|Colorado
|27
|15
|10
|2
|32
|85
|76
|6-4-2
|9-6-0
|6-2-1
|Nashville
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|70
|85
|7-5-2
|5-7-1
|3-3-1
|St. Louis
|29
|13
|15
|1
|27
|85
|108
|6-7-1
|7-8-0
|3-4-1
|Arizona
|27
|9
|14
|4
|22
|74
|99
|3-2-1
|6-12-3
|0-2-2
|Chicago
|27
|7
|16
|4
|18
|65
|101
|4-9-2
|3-7-2
|0-6-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|31
|21
|9
|1
|43
|104
|85
|8-7-0
|13-2-1
|5-4-1
|Seattle
|28
|16
|9
|3
|35
|98
|91
|7-6-2
|9-3-1
|7-2-1
|Los Angeles
|32
|15
|12
|5
|35
|106
|118
|7-5-2
|8-7-3
|2-4-2
|Edmonton
|30
|17
|13
|0
|34
|109
|102
|9-7-0
|8-6-0
|3-2-0
|Calgary
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|90
|93
|10-5-2
|3-6-4
|3-2-1
|Vancouver
|29
|13
|13
|3
|29
|101
|112
|5-7-1
|8-6-2
|7-2-0
|San Jose
|31
|10
|16
|5
|25
|96
|112
|3-8-5
|7-8-0
|2-3-4
|Anaheim
|30
|7
|20
|3
|17
|70
|130
|5-7-0
|2-13-3
|3-4-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.