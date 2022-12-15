World Cup 2022: Even if Benzema makes shock return, Antoine Griezmann is France's real star

Kylian Mbappe? Lionel Messi? Both have been superb at this World Cup but France's Antoine Griezmann has also caught the eye with a series of impeccable displays and the most chances created.

He is supposedly a forward, but with Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele in front of him, the Atletico Madrid star has been given license to roam wherever he pleases in Didier Deschamps' system.

With two defensive midfielders behind him, the 31-year-old has been popping up between the lines in pockets of space which defenders just cannot defend against. But when France are on the back foot, he drops back as an extra man to help nullify a threat.

Paul Pogba, missing this World Cup after knee surgery, hailed Griezmann's new midfield role with an Instagram story where he labelled him "Griezmannkante" – in reference to injured France central midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The injuries to senior players such as Pogba, Kante and Karim Benzema have also led Griezmann to take on more responsibility within the team. There is speculation Benzema might be fit for Sunday's final against Argentina despite having long left France's Qatar camp.

Man-of-the-match award

But France have been able to cope without Benzema, as they did when winning the trophy in 2018, thanks to Giroud. They have no replacement for Griezmann and the role he plays.

It is hard to think of anyone in world football who currently takes up such a position. Argentina's Messi is further forward, Croatia's Luka Modric a little further back.

Griezmann is unique and his showing in the 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco won him the man-of-the-match award.

"I am already focused on the final on Sunday. I try to keep my feet on the ground. I am more composed these days,'' he told reporters.

"I feel good in my legs, in my mind. I try to help the team as much as possible, as always."

Griezmann's success in Qatar follows a bizarre few years for the former Real Sociedad youth product.

Just before the last World Cup he suddenly announced he would be staying at Atletico Madrid after months of media reports linking him with Barcelona. He even documented the tough choice in a Spanish television program called "The Decision."

At the center of things

He then helped France to the title in Russia but only a year later he did move to Barcelona after all amid a big row about the fee.

It did not work out at the Nou Camp though, with Griezmann too often used on the wing rather than in the center of things where he is now thriving.

He was loaned back to Atletico in 2021, with fans gradually welcoming him back after the whole Barca saga.

A racism scandal threatened to derail him again, but Griezmann returned to his old self on the pitch back under Diego Simeone in a more central position. Then at the start of the 2022-23 season, he was suddenly and strangley only being used as a substitute.

Atletico wanted to buy him back outright but a fee of €40 million ($42 million) would be triggered if he played more than 45 minutes in more than 50% of the games.

So Griezmann was only coming on for the last 30 minutes of matches. Cash-strapped Barcelona realized Atletico were being clever so cut a discount deal where he rejoined the capital club until 2026.

His silky play at times evokes memories of France great Zinedine Zidane while his finishing ability is not unlike former Spain striker Raul.

Whether France retain their title or not, Griezmann, who curiously has spent his entire professional career in Spain, is simply one of a kind.

Edited by Chuck Penfold.