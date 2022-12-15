Construction Aggregates Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Construction Aggregates market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global construction aggregates market size was US$ 375.3 billion in 2021. The global construction aggregates market size is estimated to reach US$ 607.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.05% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16993

Construction aggregate is the most commonly mined and granular product on the globe and is the basic element of composite materials such as asphalt concrete and concrete. These materials are extracted from natural sediments such as granite and limestone by piercing and bursting rocks into smaller pieces. These are used as essential materials for highways, airport runways, parking lots, and railroads. They are also used for purification, water filtration, and control of soil erosion. Due to the reduction in the production of natural resources used for construction applications, construction aggregate has become an important material for construction applications. Moreover, due to serious concerns about the depletion of natural resources, construction remains a component of total infrastructure, and industrial, commercial, and housing development projects.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The innovation in the construction sector, and fast growth in the residential sector due to growing industrialization and urbanization are the factors anticipated to drive the global market.

The increasing investments in the expansion of recreational projects are anticipated to drive the global market.

Innovations in technologies for the production of aggregates to boost the efficiency of the manufacturing procedure and productivity with high-quality products are anticipated to drive the global market.

Increased transportation expenses in the construction aggregates may impede market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the construction aggregates market. Governments worldwide imposed lockdowns in order to curb the spread of the virus, which resulted in delays in manufacturing activities. In addition, this also affected the supply chain, which impacted transportation and construction activities. This led to a drop in the manufacturing of construction aggregates as well as their need in the global market resulting in hindering the growth of the global market. In addition, industries are slowly restarting their regular manufacturing and services. This is anticipated to allow construction aggregates companies to continue at their full capacity, which is anticipated to help the global market to recover by the end of 2022.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16993

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global construction aggregate market due to the increasing number of house construction activities and a growing number of housing refurbishments. A large number of housing and renovation activities are rising, which drives the growth of the global market.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the rapid rate of urbanization and industrialization as well as an increasing number of city constructions in emerging economies. In addition to this, the rising number of public buildings such as colleges, schools, malls, and others also drives the demand for construction materials, thereby boosting the global market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global construction aggregates market are:

Vulcan Materials Company

Vicat SA

SIKA Group

Rogers Group Inc

Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Holcim Ltd

Heidelbergcement AG

CRH

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V

Adelaide Brighton Ltd

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global construction aggregates market segmentation focuses on Type, Applications, Transportation Mode, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Sand & Gravel

Crushed Stone

Segmentation on the basis of Applications

Residential

Non-Residential

Segmentation on the basis of Transportation Mode

Ship

Train

Truck

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16993

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16993

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/