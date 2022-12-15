Retail Ready Packaging Market Global Investor, Latest Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, by Regional Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Retail Ready Packaging market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global retail ready packaging market size was US$ 65.1 billion in 2021. The global retail ready packaging market size is estimated to reach US$ 464.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Retail-ready packaging is a type of secondary packaging that exhibits brands of products, helping with product identification. It shows several benefits for retailers as well as brand owners, for example, its design helps in effective and efficient stocking and merchandising.

In addition, it provides retailers with easy shelf replenishment and easy transportation while showcasing the brand without extracting the outer secondary packaging, which acts as a value-added feature for brand owners.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Retail-ready packaging primarily uses paper and paperboard making them recyclable, which increases the adoption of retail ready packaging. Thus, driving the global market.

A rising need for packaged processed beverages and foods is anticipated to drive the global market.

Development in fast-moving consumer goods, which primarily consist of packed food as it helps in enhancing the shelf life of products and enhances store efficiency. Thus, this factor drives the global market.

The problems such as lack of standardization and high supply chain expense may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global market as the manufacturing, construction, hotel, and tourism industries were impacted majorly owing to the lockdown and social distancing norms. This further resulted in the closure of manufacturing activities due to the lack of raw materials as a result of the restrictions in supply chains. This led to a decline in the retail-ready packaging market.

In contrast, industries are gradually resuming their regular manufacturing and services. This is anticipated to lead to the re-initiation of retail-ready packaging companies at their full-scale capacities, which is expected to drive the global market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market and accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the propelling investments in various sectors, such as cosmetics, food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global retail-ready packaging market are:

WestRock Company

Weedon Group

Vanguard Companies

The Cardboard Box Company

Smurfit kappa Group

Mondi Group

International Paper Company

Green Bay Packaging Incorporated

Georgia-Pacific LLC

DS Smith PLC

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global retail-ready packaging market segmentation focus on Product Type, Material, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Folding cartons

Shrink-wrapped trays

Corrugated cardboard boxes

Die-cut display containers

Segmentation on the basis of Material

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

