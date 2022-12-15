Retail Ready Packaging Market Global Investor, Latest Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, by Regional Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Retail Ready Packaging market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global retail ready packaging market size was US$ 65.1 billion in 2021. The global retail ready packaging market size is estimated to reach US$ 464.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Retail-ready packaging is a type of secondary packaging that exhibits brands of products, helping with product identification. It shows several benefits for retailers as well as brand owners, for example, its design helps in effective and efficient stocking and merchandising.
In addition, it provides retailers with easy shelf replenishment and easy transportation while showcasing the brand without extracting the outer secondary packaging, which acts as a value-added feature for brand owners.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Retail-ready packaging primarily uses paper and paperboard making them recyclable, which increases the adoption of retail ready packaging. Thus, driving the global market.
A rising need for packaged processed beverages and foods is anticipated to drive the global market.
Development in fast-moving consumer goods, which primarily consist of packed food as it helps in enhancing the shelf life of products and enhances store efficiency. Thus, this factor drives the global market.
The problems such as lack of standardization and high supply chain expense may slow down the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global market as the manufacturing, construction, hotel, and tourism industries were impacted majorly owing to the lockdown and social distancing norms. This further resulted in the closure of manufacturing activities due to the lack of raw materials as a result of the restrictions in supply chains. This led to a decline in the retail-ready packaging market.
In contrast, industries are gradually resuming their regular manufacturing and services. This is anticipated to lead to the re-initiation of retail-ready packaging companies at their full-scale capacities, which is expected to drive the global market.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market and accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the propelling investments in various sectors, such as cosmetics, food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global retail-ready packaging market are:
WestRock Company
Weedon Group
Vanguard Companies
The Cardboard Box Company
Smurfit kappa Group
Mondi Group
International Paper Company
Green Bay Packaging Incorporated
Georgia-Pacific LLC
DS Smith PLC
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global retail-ready packaging market segmentation focus on Product Type, Material, Application, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Product Type
Folding cartons
Shrink-wrapped trays
Corrugated cardboard boxes
Die-cut display containers
Segmentation on the basis of Material
Paper & Paperboard
Plastic
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Application
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.
