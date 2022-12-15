Airport Operations Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Airport Operations market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global airport operations market size was US$ 7.7 billion in 2021. The global airport operations market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Airport operations consist of a variety of procedures that ensure that an aircraft operates smoothly and effectively and in a variety of conditions. They are mainly classified into information management, landside operations, airside operations, and financial operations. It contains aircraft landing and navigation, air traffic management, ground handling safety, and runway management. Landscaping operations are oriented toward passenger service and maintenance of airport terminal buildings. This contains operations such as passenger baggage handling, check-in, and parking facilities, tagging, staff, and resource allocation vehicle traffic management. The financial operations involve non-aeronautical and aeronautical billing and invoicing operations, staff payrolls, and point of sales among others. Information Management System is concerned with gathering and distributing a variety of information such as arrivals and departures, daily flight information, important announcements, and airline connections. The growth in air traffic around the world and the adoption of new operational technologies have raised the importance of airport operations over the past decade.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Investment growth to support greenfield and brown filed airport operations, increase in passenger traffic, and adoption of new technologies supporting automation and self-services are the factors driving the global market.

Nowadays, most airports are concentrating on reducing their operating charges, improving operational efficiency, and decreasing their carbon footprint which is expected to drive the global market.

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market and has turned the business dynamics within the forecast timeframe thus hindering the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global market. It has resulted in a reduction in global passenger travel as a result of the rapid spread of the virus and containment measures, such as government advisories to stay home and airport closures, which declined global air traffic in February and March 2020. The growth in aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue has almost come to a halt as a result of the sudden decline in air traffic. The aeronautical revenue that airports receive from airlines, such as aircraft landing fees and security fees, is reduced when airlines reduce capacity.

Regional Analysis

North America held dominant in the global airport operations market in 2021. This is owing to the increase in the number of airports in the region, strategic upliftment of vendors, and recommendations for the airport operations market considering the current updates in the region. In terms of the number of airports, the United States alone has about 13,000 airports. In addition, in terms of airport operations, the United States is also at a significant pace as there are many small and medium companies. For example, Kentucky-based Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) announced that it has redesigned its Security Operations Center (SOC) to integrate the technology needed to protect passengers and cargo traveling through its facilities. and reflect security strategies. This SDF ranks third in the United States. Thus, all these factors collectively drive the global market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global airport operation market are:

ES Mobility

Huawei Technologies Co.

Damarel Systems International Ltd

Amadeus IT Group

Inform GmbH

Thales

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Daifuku Co.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global airport operation market segmentation focuses on Platform, Airport Category, Airport Class, Operation, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Platform

Service

Software

Hardware

Segmentation on the basis of Airport Category

General Aviation Airports

Reliever Airports

Cargo Service Airports

Commercial Service Airports

Segmentation on the basis of Airport Class

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

Segmentation on the basis of Operation

Financial Operation

Landside Operations

Airside Operations

Information Management

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

