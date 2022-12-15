Water Softening Systems Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Water Softening Systems market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global water softening market size was US$ 3.3 billion in 2021. The global water softening market size is estimated to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Water softening is the process of extracting metal particles such as calcium, magnesium, and other metals from hard water. It is generally used to reduce the hardness of water, mostly by absorbing or precipitating pollutants from water using ion-exchange resins or lime softening or reverse osmosis membranes, or nanofiltration. Soft water reduces the amount of extra soap and detergent needed for cleaning and laundry, increasing the lifespan of appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and water heaters.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Growing environmental issues are boosting manufacturers to invent technologically modified water softening systems to decrease water wastage, which is driving the market growth.

The rising developments in water treatment technology and growth toward sustainability helped in considerable growth for the market during the forecast period.

The rising continuous research in the growth of salt-free water softening devices for safer and better results which helps in the growth of the market. For example, xylem launched a new technology called pollution dilution to improve wastewater treatment technology by improving the method on the basis of a salt-free water softener, which drives the market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the water softeners market growth. The disturbances in the value chain have limited the supply of raw materials, due to the lockdown imposed by the government resulting in restrained growth of the market. As a result, companies stopped simulating water filtration and water softener systems due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Europe recorded the highest water-softening systems market share in 2021 due to the growth experienced by the beverages and food sectors, residential flats, pharmaceuticals, offices, water treatment facilities, and universities. In addition, the rising government initiatives to raise the investments in pharmaceutical, chemical, foods & beverages, and automobile sectors further boost the growth of the market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the water softening system market are:

Harvey Water Softeners

Dwater Limited

Monarch Water Ltd

Culligan International

Envicare Technologies Pvt Ltd

Atlas Filter s.r.l

Kinetico Marlo

BWT AG

EcoWater Systems

Marlo

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global water softening system market focuses on Softener Type, Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Softener Type

Salt-Free Water Softener

Salt-based ion-exchanged softeners

Segmentation on the basis of Types

Mono cylinder

Twin Cylinder

Segmentation on the basis of End-user

Non-residential

Residential

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

