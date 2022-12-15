Water Softening Systems Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Water Softening Systems market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global water softening market size was US$ 3.3 billion in 2021. The global water softening market size is estimated to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Water softening is the process of extracting metal particles such as calcium, magnesium, and other metals from hard water. It is generally used to reduce the hardness of water, mostly by absorbing or precipitating pollutants from water using ion-exchange resins or lime softening or reverse osmosis membranes, or nanofiltration. Soft water reduces the amount of extra soap and detergent needed for cleaning and laundry, increasing the lifespan of appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and water heaters.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Growing environmental issues are boosting manufacturers to invent technologically modified water softening systems to decrease water wastage, which is driving the market growth.
The rising developments in water treatment technology and growth toward sustainability helped in considerable growth for the market during the forecast period.
The rising continuous research in the growth of salt-free water softening devices for safer and better results which helps in the growth of the market. For example, xylem launched a new technology called pollution dilution to improve wastewater treatment technology by improving the method on the basis of a salt-free water softener, which drives the market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the water softeners market growth. The disturbances in the value chain have limited the supply of raw materials, due to the lockdown imposed by the government resulting in restrained growth of the market. As a result, companies stopped simulating water filtration and water softener systems due to the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
Europe recorded the highest water-softening systems market share in 2021 due to the growth experienced by the beverages and food sectors, residential flats, pharmaceuticals, offices, water treatment facilities, and universities. In addition, the rising government initiatives to raise the investments in pharmaceutical, chemical, foods & beverages, and automobile sectors further boost the growth of the market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the water softening system market are:
Harvey Water Softeners
Dwater Limited
Monarch Water Ltd
Culligan International
Envicare Technologies Pvt Ltd
Atlas Filter s.r.l
Kinetico Marlo
BWT AG
EcoWater Systems
Marlo
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global water softening system market focuses on Softener Type, Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Softener Type
Salt-Free Water Softener
Salt-based ion-exchanged softeners
Segmentation on the basis of Types
Mono cylinder
Twin Cylinder
Segmentation on the basis of End-user
Non-residential
Residential
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
