Insurance Fraud Detection Market Research 2022 – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2030

The global insurance fraud detection market size was US$ 2.6 billion in 2021. The global insurance fraud detection market size is estimated to reach US$ 23.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Insurance fraud detections goal is to protect insurers from incurring fraud-related losses and less loss is incurred only when fraud is noticed before being processed as it surges the rate at which insurers are identifying fraudulent claims. In todays economy where fraud is rising which is essential in cases of workers compensation because the sooner the fraud gets identified the quicker insurer can react and prevent any loss.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The surge in demand for advanced analytics and technology due to increasing fraud-related losses by leading companies results in the growth of the global market.

The increase in cyber security infrastructure for insurance fraud detection by insurance companies is a primary driving element for the growth of the market.

The threat to the privacy of the clients and the improper handling of data by most insurance companies are some of the major elements limiting the market.

The adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the detection of fraud in the insurance sector is expected to boost the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During COVID-19 there was a rise in insurance fraud as investigations have moved to digital channels in large numbers. In addition, several insurance companies also claimed fraudulent activities and fake emails during the pandemic. Thus, many companies increased the adoption of artificial intelligence in the system due to the rise in fraudulent activities to manage these attacks and maintain privacy. As a result, COVID-19 had a favorable impact on the insurance fraud detection market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for a notable market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period as the companies in the region are taking proactive steps with the adoption of developed technologies. Also, higher spending for improved shares management strategies and claims handling to ensure customer fulfillment and retention is expected to drive regional growth. Moreover, the rising awareness of fraud detection strategies is expected to boost the demand in the global market.

Leading Competitors

The prominent companies in the global insurance fraud detection market are:

SAS Institute Inc

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

IBM

Fiserv Inc

FRISS

FICO

Experian Information Solutions

Equifax Inc

Duck Creek Technologies

BAE Systems

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global insurance fraud detection market focuses on Components, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Applications, and Region

Segmentation on the basis of Components

Solutions

Services

Segmentation on the basis of Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation on the basis of Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of Applications

Money Laundering

Claims Fraud

Identity Theft

Payment Fraud and Billing Fraud

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

