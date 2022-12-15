Space Propulsion System Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Space Propulsion System market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global space propulsion market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global space propulsion market size is estimated to reach US$ 29.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The space propulsion system is used in spacecraft, capsule/cargo, and launch vehicles for station keeping, orbit insertion, lifting the launch vehicle into space, and attitude control. The space propulsion system consists of valves, fuel tanks, propellant assembly, thrusters, pressure regulator manifold subsystems, and regulators. There are many propulsion technologies used by various space agencies globally on a vast range of spacecraft and satellites. Satellite propulsion and spacecraft propulsion are accomplished through the help of rocket-inbuilt propulsion or system engines.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The global space propulsion market is growing due to the increase in the necessity for low earth orbit-based services, the surge in the requirement for satellite data, the flow in space exploration missions, and the growth in activities related to space propulsion technologies.

The rise in demand for propulsion systems manufactured through 3D printing, advanced electric propulsion systems, and continuous expansion in nanomaterial-based space propulsion techniques are the major factors that provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The implementation of strict restrictions pertaining to space propulsion systems inhibits the growth of the market.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

COVID-19 had an adverse impact on the space propulsion system market, which is expected to remain dominant for a few years. The outbreak prompted governments around the world to impose strict lockdowns and ban raw material items for import-export. This resulted in an unprecedented drop in the availability of critical raw materials for the manufacture of components and space propulsion systems, which led to the partial or complete closure of various operations. This has further resulted in a delay in the activities and capabilities of the system.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for a notable market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to the rising flow of space exploration missions to many Asian countries, for example, India, South Korea, China, and Japan.

North America comes first in the market in revenue system followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, the space propulsion system market share in North America dominated in the U.S. due to the boost in technological developments, and R&D activities. In addition, the rising adoption of innovative technologies in building advanced space propulsion systems by key players in the region drives the market growth.

Leading Competitors

Major companies leading the space propulsion market are:

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

OHB SE

Accion Systems

Vacco Industries

Moong Inc

IHI Corporation

Ariane Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Other Players

Segmentation Analysis

The global space propulsion market focuses on Type, Class of Orbit, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Chemical propulsion

Non-Chemical Propulsion

Segmentation on the basis of Class of Orbit

Geosynchronous Orbit

Medium Earth Orbit

Low Earth Orbit

Elliptical

Segmentation on the basis of End-User

Government and Military

Civil and Earth Observation

Commercial

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

