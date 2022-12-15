Solar Charge Controller Market 2022 Industry Size, Shares, Segment and Forecast up to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Solar Charge Controller market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global solar charge controller market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global solar charge controller market size is estimated to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The solar charge controller regulates the flow of current and voltage to the battery connected to the solar panel, thereby preventing the battery from being discharged or overcharged. They are mainly used in off-grid solar panels to direct energy flow to the battery. It also utilizes a switched series controller to regulate the charging current for Photovoltaic applications. Solar charge regulators are also known as solar charge converters.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Rapid growth in solar panel installations, the surge in the diversity of rooftop operations, and increasing electronic infrastructure in remote areas for solar power technologies contribute to the growth of the global market.

Rising power consumption from data centers and communication base stations, as well as growth in penetration of solar photovoltaic modules in hospitals, hotels, and corporate offices due to the rise in demand for solar charge controllers, boosts the global market.

The high cost of the initial building of solar batteries and the drawbacks associated with solar charge regulators may slow down the global market.

Rapid acquisition of solar power generation due to the rise in demand for solar charge controllers with a current capacity of 20A to 40A from off-grid cabinets, telecommunications, caravans, homes, and remote solar power generation sites is expected to boost the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had restricted the demand for solar charge controllers owing to the discontinued building and construction of industrial and commercial solar infrastructure sites due to which the demand for solar power components including batteries, panels, and controllers decreased across the globe, which shows a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific gained the major share in 2020 and is expected to maintain this prominence in the market trend due to the presence of key players and a huge consumer base in the region. In addition, the rapid growth of off-grid power generation, the boost in power demand in remote operations, and the rise in awareness and evolution towards battery protection are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Leading Competitors

Major companies leading the solar charge controller market are:

Microtek

Phocas

Shenzhen Shuori New Energy Technology Co. Ltd

Simplex America Inc

Steca Electronic GmbH

Studer Innotec

Luminous Power Technologies Pt. Ltd

Gena Sun LLC

Xantrex Technologies

Outback Power Inc.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global solar charge market focuses on Type, Current capacity, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Simple 1 or 2-stage Control

Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)

Pulse Width Modulation (PWM)

Segmentation on the basis of Current Capacity

Less than 20A

20A to 40A

More than 40A

Segmentation on the basis of End-User

Utility

Commercial

Industrial

Solar Home Systems

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

