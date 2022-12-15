Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global outdoor kitchen cabinets market size was US$ 3.0 billion in 2021. The global outdoor kitchen cabinet market size is estimated to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16971
An outdoor kitchen cabinet is a shelf space for storing items in the kitchen and its accessories. It comes in stainless steel, masonry, wood, and even water-resistant polymer materials made for added protection against cold, moisture, and heat. People manage to look for the basics such as budget, location, and premium materials for the weather when selecting outside cabinets for the kitchen. Stainless steel is one of the most popular materials used in outdoor kitchen cabinets because it looks classier than wood cabinets and is easier to clean.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Increasing adoption of exterior living spaces such as grilling spaces, mini-gymnasiums, and yoga spaces and growth in spending on luxury lifestyles are expected to help in the rise of the market size during the forecast period.
COVID-19 restrictions to stay at home by the government had impacted people to better their outdoor spaces for entertainment and convenience thereby driving the growth of the global market.
Rising raw material costs and the expensive cost of outdoor kitchen setups such as the addition of labor costs are expected to limit the global market.
Adoption of outdoor kitchen facilities for keeping food and beverages in commercial spaces for customers and clients is expected to increase the demand for outdoor kitchen cabinets, thus driving the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 had positively impacted the outdoor kitchen cabinets market. Due to the lockdown practices, the government restricted people to stay at home, so people started improving their homes. The lockdown has led to a growing desire among people to invest time and money in beautifying their indoor and outdoor spaces. They are increasingly giving way to outdoor living areas. Thus, the demand for outdoor kitchen setups increased, which in turn fueled the growth of the outdoor kitchen cabinets market during the period of COVID-19.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific gained a substantial share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its share in the outdoor kitchen cabinets market over the forecast period. This region has impacted the buying habits of consumers due to the changing lifestyle of people. An increase in the adoption and urbanization of the western lifestyle in the region is a major driver of the market. Moreover, the real estate sector is growing in the region, which, in turn, boosts the market. Growth in higher disposable income, increase in home renovation activities, and requirement for outdoor spaces for recreation are key factors supporting the growth of the market.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16971
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the outdoor kitchen cabinet market are:
NewAge Products Inc.
NatureKast Products Inc
Middleby Corporation
Grillnetics, LLC
Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens
Cabinetworks Group
Bull Outdoor Products, Inc
American Outdoor Cabinets
Electrolux AB
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global outdoor kitchen cabinet market focuses on Marketing Channels, Types, Amenities, Materials, End-User, and Region
Segmentation on the basis of Marketing Channel
Mass Merchandisers
Contractors
E-commerce
Segmentation on the basis of Type
Grill Cabinets
Speciality Cabinets
Wall Cabinets
Appliance Cabinets
Base Cabinets
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Amenities
Countertops
Cooling/Bartending
Cooking
Segmentation on the basis of Material
Masonry
Wood
Stainless Steel
Polymer
Segmentation on the basis of End-User
Commercial
Residential
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16971
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16971
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/