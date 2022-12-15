Payment Analytics Software Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Payment Analytics Software market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global payment analytics software market size was US$ 3.2 billion in 2021. The global payment analytics software market size is estimated to reach US$ 4.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Payment analytics software tracks online costs for subscription-based on e-commerce or businesses. To display consumer payments it combines data from various sources. This software is primarily used by sales managers to track the accuracy of their sales strategies and by office workers to grow their income. This allows businesses and subscription products to increase their revenue more sustainably. In addition, payroll software crystallizes all data, collaborates, visualizes performance trends, monitors progress toward goals, and makes more promising decisions for each function within the organization.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Increase in smartphone penetration across the globe, as well as the rise in the m-commerce industry in the markets, due to the advanced adoption of mobile payments are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Growing usage of radio frequency identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC), as well as host card emulation technology in mobile payments and rising demand for fast and effortless transaction services is expected to boost the global market.

Lack of data privacy concerns, web infrastructure, need for understanding, and operational challenges and troubles may restrain the market growth.

As many connected devices track users’ real-time location and catch personal data and so they are at risk of being used illegally by hackers and fraud elements. Thus, this factor may slow down the overall market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as businesses dealt with functional challenges, financial institutions and banks were supplying their customers with advanced technologies and digital tools, among which mobile banking gained considerable adoption. Also, the growing popularity of mobile boosted the market. Many banks as well as fintech businesses have introduced various attractive banking strategies to help customers adopt mobile payouts, which is creating several market growth options. As a result of the threatening increase in the number of COVID-19 patients across the globe, consumers move to phone payments, which had a positive impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America led the global payment analytics software market in 2021. The market is leading in the region as companies in the United States set a high value on digitalization and are earlier adopters of advanced technologies such as additive manufacturing, the Internet of Things, linked industries, big data analytics, artificial Intelligence, and the most recent communication technology which contain 4G, 5G, and LTE. Thus, they are expected to boost the global market.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the payment analytics software market are:

BlueSnap

CashNotify

Databox

HiPay Intelligence

Payfirma

PaySketch

ProfitWell

Revealytics

RJMetrics

YapStone

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global payment analytics software system market focuses on Type, Enterprise Size, and Region

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Web-based

Cloud-based

Segmentation on the basis of Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

