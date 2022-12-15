Payment Analytics Software Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Payment Analytics Software market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global payment analytics software market size was US$ 3.2 billion in 2021. The global payment analytics software market size is estimated to reach US$ 4.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Payment analytics software tracks online costs for subscription-based on e-commerce or businesses. To display consumer payments it combines data from various sources. This software is primarily used by sales managers to track the accuracy of their sales strategies and by office workers to grow their income. This allows businesses and subscription products to increase their revenue more sustainably. In addition, payroll software crystallizes all data, collaborates, visualizes performance trends, monitors progress toward goals, and makes more promising decisions for each function within the organization.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Increase in smartphone penetration across the globe, as well as the rise in the m-commerce industry in the markets, due to the advanced adoption of mobile payments are the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Growing usage of radio frequency identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC), as well as host card emulation technology in mobile payments and rising demand for fast and effortless transaction services is expected to boost the global market.
Lack of data privacy concerns, web infrastructure, need for understanding, and operational challenges and troubles may restrain the market growth.
As many connected devices track users’ real-time location and catch personal data and so they are at risk of being used illegally by hackers and fraud elements. Thus, this factor may slow down the overall market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
During the COVID-19 pandemic, as businesses dealt with functional challenges, financial institutions and banks were supplying their customers with advanced technologies and digital tools, among which mobile banking gained considerable adoption. Also, the growing popularity of mobile boosted the market. Many banks as well as fintech businesses have introduced various attractive banking strategies to help customers adopt mobile payouts, which is creating several market growth options. As a result of the threatening increase in the number of COVID-19 patients across the globe, consumers move to phone payments, which had a positive impact on the global market.
Regional Analysis
North America led the global payment analytics software market in 2021. The market is leading in the region as companies in the United States set a high value on digitalization and are earlier adopters of advanced technologies such as additive manufacturing, the Internet of Things, linked industries, big data analytics, artificial Intelligence, and the most recent communication technology which contain 4G, 5G, and LTE. Thus, they are expected to boost the global market.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the payment analytics software market are:
BlueSnap
CashNotify
Databox
HiPay Intelligence
Payfirma
PaySketch
ProfitWell
Revealytics
RJMetrics
YapStone
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global payment analytics software system market focuses on Type, Enterprise Size, and Region
Segmentation on the basis of Type
Web-based
Cloud-based
Segmentation on the basis of Enterprise Size
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
