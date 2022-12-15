WINGLETS Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the WINGLETS market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global winglets market size was US$ 2.4 billion in 2021. The global winglets market size is estimated to reach US$ 4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Winglets are vertical wingtip extensions that boost an airplane’s fuel efficiency and cruising range. They are small airfoils that are used to reduce the aerodynamic drag associated with vortices that form at the wingtips while an airplane flies through the air. The other main advantage of the winglet system is the reduction in overall fuel usage, which results in lower CO2 emissions. It can be fitted on a wide range of aircraft, including military, commercial aircraft, and business jets.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

• An increase in the deliveries and production of commercial aircraft and a rise in demand for environment-friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft are expected to boost the global market.

• Challenges related to higher weight, installation time, and high maintenance cost are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global market.

• Increase in deliveries of aircraft as a part of fleet modernization program drives the global market.

• The surge in demand for commercial aircraft compels manufacturers to produce innovative, fuel-saving, and performance-enhancing winglet systems. This creates opportunities for growth of the global market in near future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 impact on the winglets market is unpredictable and is anticipated to remain in force for a few years. The outbreak forced governments across the world to impose strict lockdowns and ban the import-export of essential raw materials for most of 2020 and a few months in 2021 which resulted in a sudden drop in the availability of critical raw materials for aircraft components. Also, COVID-19 resulted in disrupted supply chains and production schedules due to which aviation production and sales were severely hit which in turn had a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominant in the aviation sector, with the presence of a large number of aircraft manufacturers. Therefore, the defense sector profits from government acquisition in research and development and the purchase of urbane fighter aircraft, transport and helicopter and trainer aircraft from regional companies. Improvement in private airport infrastructure along with positive regulatory developments is expected to grow the aviation sector in the region during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global winglet market are:

• Triumph Group

• SEKISUI Aerospace

• Daher

• Boeing

• Clean Aviation

• Airbus

• BLR Aerospace

• Aviation Partners

• Hyune Aero-Specialty Inc

• RUAG International Holding AG

• GKN Aerospace

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global winglet market focuses on Aircraft Type, End-Use, Winglet Type, Fit, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Aircraft Type

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Regional Jet Aircraft

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of End-Use

• Commercial and Cargo Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

• Civil Aircraft

Segmentation on the basis of Winglet Type

• Blended Winglets

• Wingtip Fences

• Split Scimitar Winglets

• Sharklets

Segmentation on the basis of Fit

• Retrofit

• Linefit

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

