Last Mile Delivery Market Global Investor, Latest Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, by Regional Forecast to 2030

The global last mile delivery market size was US$ 131.5 billion in 2021. The global last mile delivery market size is estimated to reach US$ 265.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.13% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Last-mile delivery, also known as last-mile logistics, is the final leg of a freight journey from a transportation hub or warehouse to the final delivery destination. It aims to get items to customers as quickly as possible while reducing company costs. It accounts for more than 50% of the entire shipping cost. It is mostly used in e-commerce, food, retail, or pharmaceutical industries. Currently, the increasing usage of the Internet along with the development of the e-commerce industry has led to online shopping, which demands more useful and more efficient means of delivering products to the customer. Thus, different product delivery services have been adopted by companies such as the use of ground delivery vehicles and drones.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

• Factors such as an expansion of the e-commerce industry and growth in business activities owing to globalization, technological advancement in delivery vehicles, and a boost in demand for faster delivery of packages drive the global market.

• High logistics costs and poor infrastructure, lack of control of retailers and manufacturers on logistics services, and incorrect system of postal addresses may hinder the global market.

• Adoption of independent delivery to support demand, lead time reduction, and cost-cutting owing to the adoption of a multi-modal system and development in the e-commerce industry associated with a growth in B2C deliveries are anticipated to drive the global market.

• Investments and innovations by top market players such as Flipkart, big basket, and amazon, are developing delivery robots to perform last-mile delivery of goods. Thus, fueling the growth of the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had caused short-term disruptions and long-term structural changes due to which the e-commerce sector witnessing slower growth in newer online categories such as home care and groceries. Because of this, the U.S. Net sales for e-commerce businesses grew by more than 30% with increasing urbanization, nearly 60% of people will be living in cities in the near future and 2.1 billion of them are expected to shop online by 2021. An increase in demand for contactless delivery from customers, growth of the e-commerce sector during the pandemic, and partnerships and collaborations between various companies and autonomous vehicle and ground delivery bot manufacturers are expected to fuel the market growth during the pandemic. Thus COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to provide development opportunities in the market owing to the growing transportation associated with the increasing demand. Also, Asia Pacific is likely to notice the highest growth trajectory owing to the growth in e-commerce sales. In addition, India is large in the moving consumer goods sector followed by the e-commerce segment. However, Europe and the Rest of the world may experience steady growth in the global market.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global last mile delivery market are:

• YTO Express Group Co

• XPO Logistics, Inc

• United Parcel Service

• Savioke, SF Express

• Kerry Logistics Network Limited

• DB Schenker

• Amazon.com

• A1 Express Services Inc

• Drone Delivery Canada

• Power Link Expedite

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global last mile delivery market focuses on Delivery Mode, Application, Destination, Service Type, Vehicle Type, Mode of Operation, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Delivery Mode

• Same Day Delivery or Express Delivery

• Regular Delivery

Segmentation on the basis of Application

• Mails and Packages

• Healthcare

• Retail

• E-Commerce

Segmentation on the basis of Destination

• International

• Domestic

Segmentation on the basis of Service Type

• Customer-To-Customer (C2C)

• Business-To-Business (B2B)

• Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Segmentation on the basis of Vehicle Type

• Drones

• Motorcycle

Segmentation on the basis of Mode of Operation

• Autonomous

• Non-Autonomous

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

