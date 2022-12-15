Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Research 2022 – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global signal intelligence market size was US$ 15.5 billion in 2021. The global signals intelligence market size is estimated to reach US$ 23 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Signal intelligence can be introduced as a category of intelligence that is either individual or a mixture of foreign equipment signals, communication intelligence, and electronic intelligence. This intelligence helps in the description and strategic analysis of electronic and communication signals presented by a given target. It works on the basic principle of interference of multiple signals. Communication intelligence collects and examines signal data through individuals or groups of commodities while electronic intelligence works through electronic sensors.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

• With rising defense budgets of major countries, increased terrorism activity, and the substitute of an aged defense system the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market had significant growth throughout the forecast period thus driving the global market.

• Growing investments by public, private, and government entities in the development and advancement of signals intelligence for the defense sector are expected to drive the global market.

• Increasing demand for cyber intelligence is anticipated to present revenue-generation opportunities in the market throughout the forecast period thus driving the global market.

• Increasing demand for cutting-edge technology that collects data of opponents through their communication networks, such as text messaging or voice is expected to drive the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has highly impacted the global signal intelligence industry as it has led to considerable developments in government surveillance strategy across the world, mainly through mobile phone applications. Also, the development in the signal intelligence industry may have valuable essences for pandemic preparedness efforts thus the voluntary nature of any participation obscures the link between health information and traditional government surveillance mechanisms, making efficient management challenging. Thus COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific signal intelligence (APAC) market in this region is growing rapidly, mainly due to increasing security and border threats from neighboring countries. The fast-growing economies of APAC are beefing up their defenses. Technological advancements in SIGINT solutions and systems in APAC also provide opportunities for market growth.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global signals intelligence market are:

• Harris Corporation

• Mercury Systems Inc

• Rheinmetall AG

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Raytheon Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• BAE Systems

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global signals intelligence market focuses on Type, Application, Mobility, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

• Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

• Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Segmentation on the basis of Application

• Cyber

• Space

• Naval

• Ground

• Airborne

Segmentation on the basis of Mobility

• Man Portable

• Fixed

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

