Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Taipingshan to activate traffic controls this weekend

Road icebreaking operations will be carried out if road freezes

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/15 21:16
(Loudong Forest District Office photo) 

(Loudong Forest District Office photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area will activate traffic controls from 12 p.m. on Saturday in anticipation of icy road conditions from temperatures below freezing over the weekend, the Loudong Forest District Office said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

The office said that after 12 p.m. on Saturday, the Taipingshan mountain road will only be open to access Jioujhihze Hot Spring due to possible icy road conditions and thick fog that usually covers the mountain in the afternoon.

The time for the day's final departure of the park's Bong Bong train will be moved to 10:30 a.m. and the last return train will be moved to 12 p.m., according to the release.

The office stated that in order to ensure road safety for tourists, road inspections will be conducted at dawn on Sunday, and road icebreaking operations will also be carried out simultaneously if the road is frozen. Therefore, on Sunday, the park’s opening time will be adjusted flexibly, and the road will be open in sections according to its conditions, the office added.
Taipingshan
traffic controls
Jioujhihze Hot Spring

RELATED ARTICLES

Snow possible on Taiwan’s Yushan and Taipingshan this weekend
Snow possible on Taiwan’s Yushan and Taipingshan this weekend
2022/12/13 21:06
Traffic control to be in effect on Taiwan’s Taipingshan during beech-watching season
Traffic control to be in effect on Taiwan’s Taipingshan during beech-watching season
2022/10/02 21:00
Taiwan’s Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail becomes first ‘Quiet Trail’ in the world
Taiwan’s Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail becomes first ‘Quiet Trail’ in the world
2022/07/18 20:05
Taiwan’s Taipingshan to open doors at 4 a.m. during summer vacation
Taiwan’s Taipingshan to open doors at 4 a.m. during summer vacation
2022/06/28 19:40
Taiwan’s Taipingshan expected to have white Christmas
Taiwan’s Taipingshan expected to have white Christmas
2021/12/21 20:56