Taiwan’s Taipingshan to activate traffic controls this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area will activate traffic controls from 12 p.m. on Saturday in anticipation of icy road conditions from temperatures below freezing over the weekend, the Loudong Forest District Office said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

The office said that after 12 p.m. on Saturday, the Taipingshan mountain road will only be open to access Jioujhihze Hot Spring due to possible icy road conditions and thick fog that usually covers the mountain in the afternoon.

The time for the day's final departure of the park's Bong Bong train will be moved to 10:30 a.m. and the last return train will be moved to 12 p.m., according to the release.

The office stated that in order to ensure road safety for tourists, road inspections will be conducted at dawn on Sunday, and road icebreaking operations will also be carried out simultaneously if the road is frozen. Therefore, on Sunday, the park’s opening time will be adjusted flexibly, and the road will be open in sections according to its conditions, the office added.