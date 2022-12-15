Russia sanctions and aid to Ukraine tops EU summit agenda

European Union leaders were set to end their year much as it started, with a meeting focused on Russia's war in Ukraine.

At a European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday, the latest developments in the war and ways to help Ukraine get through this winter were high on the agenda.

Fresh sanctions on Moscow have been held up by disagreement over whether the EU should make it easier for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to pass through European ports.

Poland and some Baltic states were concerned relaxing them would allow Russian oligarchs who own fertilizer businesses to dodge EU sanctions against them.

Germany and other countries including France and the Netherlands, were calling for adjustments as restrictions pose a food security threat to developing countries.

Poland holds up EU deal on minimum corporate tax, aid for Ukraine

An €18-billion ($19-billion) package of financial aid to help Ukraine was also on the agenda with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy due to address the leaders via video link.

Poland could however block the aid as part of a bigger objection against a plan to impose a minimum corporate tax on large companies.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of blackmailing his country by linking the tax plan with aid for Ukraine.

"Combining aid for Ukraine with such distant topics which have nothing to do with aid like corporate tax is unnecessary, it is a mistake and an attempt at blackmail," Morawiecki said.

EU facing subsidy race with US

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the European Union would have to move more quickly to head off the threat to its industry from planned US subsidies.

Arriving at the EU summit in Brussels, Macron said the leaders would discuss their response to US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

"To maintain fair competition," Macron said, Europe must simplify its own subsidy rules faster "to respond, to be the equivalent of what the Americans have done."

The $430 billion act, which grants consumers tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles (EV) and other green products, has triggered fears it could disadvantage European Union companies and tempt businesses to relocate to the United States.

Brussels has previously warned the subsidies might violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. But, with US President Joe Biden refusing to change course beyond some promised "tweaks"

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed ahead of the summit to loosen state aid rules in renewable energy and clean tech to help the block compete with the US.

On Wednesday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country is the EU's main car exporter, Europe was united in the dispute, but should solve it through talks "rather than a big conflict".

Corruption in the European Parliament

Also, overshadowing the summit was the corruption scandal in the EU parliament

Days before the EU leaders meeting Belgian prosecutors charged Eva Kaili, a Greek MEP, and three others for allegedly accepting bribes from Qatar in exchange for promoting policies friendly to the Gulf state.

The European Union first needs to know all the relevant facts and find out about all the persons involved in an ongoing corruption probe by Belgian authorities linked to Qatar, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Macron plans to return to Qatar on Sunday to watch France play Argentina in the World Cup final.

lo/es (AFP, dpa, Reuters)