Europe Blood Culture Tests Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Overview and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Europe Blood Culture Tests Market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2022. Europe blood culture tests market was valued at $1,284.3 million in 2021 and will grow by 8.4% annually over 2021-2031 owing to the rising prevalence of bloodstream infections, increasing number of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment, rising geriatric population, and the rising demand for rapid diagnostic techniques amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research Methodology

There were five stages to the research study on the Europe Blood Culture Tests Market: secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert guidance, quality check, and final review. Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 55 figures, this 110-page report Europe Blood Culture Tests Market 2021-2031 by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services), Method (Conventional, Automated), Technology (Culture-Based, Molecular, Proteomics, Others), Application (Bacteremia, Fungemia, Mycobacterial Detection), End User (Hospital Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academic Research Laboratories), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe blood culture tests market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify blood culture tests market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Method, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Binder Gmbh

Biobase Biotech (Jinan) Co., Ltd.

BioMrieux SA

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss Ag

Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Luminex Corporation

Neogen Corporation (Abtek Biologicals)

OpGen Inc.

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on Product

Consumables

o Blood Culture Media

o Assay Kits & Reagents

o Blood Culture Accessories

Instruments

o Automated Blood Culture Systems

o Supporting Laboratory Equipment

Software and Services

Based on Method

Conventional/Manual Methods

Automated Methods

Based on Technology

Culture-Based Technologies

Molecular Technologies

o Microarrays

o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

o PNA-FISH

Proteomics Technology

Other Technologies

Based on Application

Bacteremia

Fungemia

Mycobacterial Detection

Based on End User

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic Research Laboratories

Other End Users

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

