Europe Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Size, Growth Analysis, Prominent Players, Overview, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Europe Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market . The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2022. Europe monoclonal antibodies market was valued at $40.8 billion in 2020 and will grow by 11.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the increasing incidences of new cancer cases and other diseases, growth in geriatric population, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, upsurge in healthcare expenditure, and the rising adoption of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies.

Research Methodology

There were five stages to the research study on the Europe Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market : secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert guidance, quality check, and final review. Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 52 figures, this 110-page report Europe Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market 2020-2030 by Source (Human, Humanized, Chimeric, Murine), Category (Branded, Biosimilar), Production Type (In Vitro, In Vivo), Application (Cancer, Autoimmune, Inflammatory), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe monoclonal antibodies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify monoclonal antibodies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Source, Category, Production Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V

Norvatis AG

Pfizer

Sanofi S.A.

Based on Source

Human

Humanized

Chimeric

Murine

Based on Category

Branded mAbs

Biosimilar mAbs

Based on Production Type

In Vitro Production

In Vivo Production

Based on Application

Cancer

o Breast Cancer

o Colorectal Cancer

o Lung Cancer

o Ovarian Cancer

o Other Cancer Types

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

