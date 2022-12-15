Taipei announces its 2023 flower event schedule

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government held a press conference on Thursday (Dec. 15) to announce the city’s 2023 flower event schedule.

Taipei City Government Deputy Secretary-General Chen Hsin-liang (陳信良) said that after three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people have begun to head outdoors and the city government wants to invite the public to attend the city's 12 flower events in 2023.

The 12 flower events are:

The Taipei Camellia Show at the Floriculture Experiment Center on Yangmingshan Jan. 6-15 The Camphor Trail Flower Carnival at Maokong from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15 The Shan-Tseng-Chi Flower Festival in Beitou to mimic Japan’s Kamifurano flower fields from Jan. 17 to March 31 The LOHAS Cherry Blossom Festival in Neihu, where the flowers are lit up at night, from Feb. 3-28 The Shilin Residence Tulip Festival features over 100,000 tulip plants from the Netherlands and Japan from Feb. 9 -19 The Yangmingshan Flower Festival, which has been held annually for more than 60 years, from Feb. 11 to March 19 The Rose Festival at the Xinsheng area of the Taipei EXPO Park from March 1-31 The Taipei Azalea Festival at Daan Forest Park Area and the surrounding south town area from March 1-31 The Zhuzihu Calla Lily & Hydrangea Festival on Yangmingshan from March 17 to April 23 for calla lily and from May 19 to June 18 for hydrangea The Taipei Riverside Park Flower Carnival at Guting Riverside Park from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, at Heshaung No.21 Park from mid-June to mid-August, at Dajia Riverside Park from mid-September to October, and at Yanping Riverside Park from November to December. The Guandu Flower Carnival at Lane 401, Section 7, Chengde Road from Nov. 4-19 The Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Festival from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10

For more information, visit the Flowers In Taipei website, or the Facebook fan page.



(YouTube, Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office video)