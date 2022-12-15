Ring down the curtain on Battle of Glory 'Philips Evnia Games 2022'

‘Bé Cơ’ from Vietnam crown the Champion and ‘ 凱琪K7 ’ from Taiwan took home the runner-up award for Philips Gaming Monitors exclusively for Gamers.

The scene concludes for a battlefield full of famous KOLs from 6 countries competing for the latest Philips Gaming Monitors exclusively for Gamers.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 15 December 2022 - The grand finale has come to an end for the battle of Glory, PUBG UNDERGROUNDS in the battle offinals. As a result,from Vietnam defeatedfrom Taiwan to claim the title and receive state-of-the-art Philips Gaming Monitors just for gamers.The First place received a Momentum gaming monitor 27", M1 series, AOC keyboard, mouse and headset. The second runner up received a Momentum gaming monitor 27", 5000 series. AOC keyboard, mouse and headset.The Philips Evnia Games 2022 Grand Final pitted KOLs against superstar influencers from six countries: Julio from Thailand, Bé Cơ from Vietnam, 凱琪K7 from Taiwan, Jack Logan from Philippines, Robertus Rombeng from Indonesia and Dingception(딩셉션) from South Korea.This tournament promotes the diversity of gamers and the joy of gaming under Evnia's tagline of "Reinvent the rules", providing the gamers of today with the gaming monitors that they need to get the most enjoyment out of every gaming session. Evnia represents a newly launched range of premium Philips Gaming Monitors that prioritizes the emotional benefits of gamers in addition to exceptional performance.The Evnia range reflects its mantra: "Reinvent the rules". Far from the known gaming stereotype, Evnia prioritizes gamers' emotional benefits as well as technical advantages, adding freshness, classiness, and elegance to the mixture. The Evnia monitors range, starting with this launch, will see in the future further performance-driven products with models: 42M2N8900 (42" OLED flat screen), 34M2C8600 (34" QD OLED curved screen), 34M2C7600MV (34" mini-LED curved screen) and 27M2C5500W (27" VA curved screen).Evnia monitors are equipped with powerful features that provide gamers everything they need to perform at their best, including fast response times and refresh rates of up to 0.1ms and 240hz respectively, ultra-low input lag, and Adaptive-Sync technology. These gameplay driven features are further supported by stunning visuals, with features including premium grade panels ranging from VA to QD OLED, Mega Infinity DCR, and SmartImage.The range's sophisticated design will also fit every environment, being a perfect addition to the furnishing of a casual gamer lounge or a proper PC gaming set-up. Users will feel at ease with the convenience of USB-C and KVM ports, the immersive quality of Ambiglow lights, and the ergonomics of the height-adjustable stand.Join us in the new era of gaming.Hashtag: #PhilipsMonitors

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Philips Monitors

Philips was founded as far back as 1891 in the Netherlands, and has since engaged in more than a century of innovation and entrepreneurship.



Thanks to the company developing timeless business values, Philips has become one of the most highly recognized and trusted brands in the world today. This comes from a tradition of caring about people's needs, innovating based on ever-changing insights, and working to make a positive change in people's lives – traditions as meaningful now as they were in the company's beginnings.



Philips monitors stand for excellent picture quality, and providing innovative solutions to problems people really care about. To reflect this Philips commitment, Philips has created the slogan: 'Innovation and You'. – See more at www.philips.com

