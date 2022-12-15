McDonald’s Taiwan to hike prices next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald’s Taiwan announced on Thursday (Dec. 15) price increases for certain items in line with its “business strategy,” one year after the last hike was implemented.

From next Wednesday (Dec. 21), prices for set meals will cost NT$10 (US$0.33) more, representing a 6.5% to 11.8% rise, while a la carte items on the menus of McDonald’s breakfast and value meals will not be affected, wrote Liberty Times.

For example, customers will have to pay NT$140 for a Big Mac Meal or a Spicy Chicken Filet Burger Meal from the current NT$130.

Prices for some snacks and beverages will also be adjusted, with a NT$5 increase for small fries, medium fries, hash brown, salad, and orange juice, and a NT$7 hike for large fries and fried sweet potato. This means NT$40 for small fries and NT$65 for large fries.

Meanwhile, Filet-O-Fish Burger, Mushroom Egg Bagel, and Chicken McNuggets will be added to the breakfast menu as McChicken Burger items will be removed, according to FoodNext.

The last time the fast-food chain hiked prices was on Nov. 24 2021, when the cost for 15 main items was raised by NT$1 to NT$5 and value meals up by 2.2% on average.