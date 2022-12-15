Taiwan’s MediaTek introduces new Dimensity 8200 chip for affordable phones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek recently introduced its new Dimensity 8200 chipset for affordable 5G smartphones.

The new chip is manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s 4nm process, according to the company. It features an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 3.1 GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz.

The Dimensity 8200 comes with an Arm Mali-G610 graphics engine, which can support 120 HZ WQHD+ and 180 Hz Full HD+ displays. The chipset also has a 14-bit HDR ISP that can support main cameras up to 320 MP, triple camera configurations, 4K 60 Hz video capture, and dual exposure HDR videography, according to XDA Developers

MediaTek’s latest chip also sports the company’s APU 580 for AI processing, 4K AVI video decoding support, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and Wi-Fi 6E, XDA Developers said. New phones powered by the Dimensity 8200 are expected to hit the market later this month.