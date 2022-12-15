South African envoy hails close ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South African Representative Graham Anderson indicated that a lot of goodwill remains even though diplomatic relations between South Africa and Taiwan were severed in 1997.

Anderson told Taiwan News that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism never fully stopped due to familial visits between South Africa and Taiwan. He said approximately 10,000 Taiwanese currently live in South Africa, while more than 2,000 South Africans live in Taiwan.

He estimated that the Liaison Office of South Africa (LOSA), which represents South African interests in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic ties, receives about 500 Taiwanese visa applicants per month and said he hopes to see pre-COVID tourism levels by next year. It is estimated that every nine visitors create one tourism-related job, which is the reason for the high priority South Africa places on tourism, Anderson said.

The representative said that LOSA participates in the annual Taipei International Travel Fair and plans to attend again next year with a variety of attractive travel packages in cooperation with Taiwanese-run agencies.

In terms of trade, South Africa exports vehicles, car parts, iron ore, apples, citrus, and grapes to Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s top exports to the African nation include cell phones, telephones, spare car parts, and semiconductors.

Trade volume between Taiwan and South Africa reached US$1.4 billion (NT$43 billion) in 2021, he said.

Anderson added that South Africa manufactures as many cars as it receives semiconductors from Taiwan, since every vehicle contains chips in its design. He mentioned that there are 450 Taiwanese companies in South Africa.

South Africa is considering future trade with Taiwan to include e-commerce, automotive manufacturing, and textile/clothing, as well as engaging in technological exchanges, the representative said. The nation also seeks to increase Taiwanese investment, especially in infrastructure development, he added.

Many South Africans are interested in studying in Taiwan, he said, adding that there are approximately 150 South African students registered at academic institutions in Taiwan.

In the future, and as part of its cultural program, LOSA is planning to promote award-winning South African films in Taiwan, Anderson said. The office intends to hold a Mandela Day event in July, a National Day reception in April, and an Africa Day event in May, together with the African Group.

Additionally, the representative said he would like to hold at least two wine-tasting events promoting South African wines, which he described as “fruity and robust.”

Anderson said that he finds the Taiwanese the “most disciplined, well-behaved, friendly, educated people” he has ever met and called Taipei a city with “extremely easy living.” The representative arrived in Taiwan in April and previously served in the South African Foreign Ministry’s Directorates responsible for Latin American affairs and U.S. affairs.