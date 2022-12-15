Patient Registry Software Market: An Exclusive Study On Upcoming Trends And Growth Opportunities from 2022-2030

Global Patient Registry Software Market is valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Patient Registry Software enrolls, monitor, and enter data, safely from any device such as laptop, desktop, tablet smartphone. It is used to discover more clinical-focused registries and create a collaboration of physician partners. The rising patients’ volume coupled with increasing cases of chronic diseases has led to the adoption of Patient Registry Software across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to the Organization For Economic Co-operation and Development in 2020, the number of patients is increasing rapidly worldwide thus, the World Health Organization estimated an extra amount of approximately USD 370 billion per year for public healthcare. Increasing adoption of EHRs solutions enhances the market growth of Patient Registry software. Also, with the growing number of accountable care organizations, the adoption & demand for Patient Registry Software is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled and trained Professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Patient Registry Software market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific witnessed the highest growth across the world with respect to huge market share due to the growing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about the EHRs, and innovation in healthcare systems. Whereas, North America is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising government initiatives for the advancement of healthcare infrastructure would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Patient Registry Software market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation (US)

IQVIA Holdings (US)

OpenText Corporation (Canada)

Optum (US)

Premier, Inc. (US)

ArborMetrix, Inc. (US)

FIGmd (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Syneos Health (US)

Dacima Software, Inc. (Canada)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Registry:

Diabetes

Cancer

Rare Disease

Asthma

Kidney

By Software:

Integrated

Standalone

By Delivery:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Pricing Model:

Introduction

Subscription Model

Ownership Model

By Database:

Public

By End-User:

Hospitals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

