Patient Registry Software Market: An Exclusive Study On Upcoming Trends And Growth Opportunities from 2022-2030

Global Patient Registry Software Market is valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Patient Registry Software enrolls, monitor, and enter data, safely from any device such as laptop, desktop, tablet smartphone. It is used to discover more clinical-focused registries and create a collaboration of physician partners. The rising patients’ volume coupled with increasing cases of chronic diseases has led to the adoption of Patient Registry Software across the forecast period.
For Instance: according to the Organization For Economic Co-operation and Development in 2020, the number of patients is increasing rapidly worldwide thus, the World Health Organization estimated an extra amount of approximately USD 370 billion per year for public healthcare. Increasing adoption of EHRs solutions enhances the market growth of Patient Registry software. Also, with the growing number of accountable care organizations, the adoption & demand for Patient Registry Software is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled and trained Professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The geographical regions considered for the global Patient Registry Software market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific witnessed the highest growth across the world with respect to huge market share due to the growing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about the EHRs, and innovation in healthcare systems. Whereas, North America is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising government initiatives for the advancement of healthcare infrastructure would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Patient Registry Software market across North America region.
Major market players included in this report are:
IBM Corporation (US)
IQVIA Holdings (US)
OpenText Corporation (Canada)
Optum (US)
Premier, Inc. (US)
ArborMetrix, Inc. (US)
FIGmd (US)
McKesson Corporation (US)
Syneos Health (US)
Dacima Software, Inc. (Canada)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type of Registry:
Diabetes
Cancer
Rare Disease
Asthma
Kidney
By Software:
Integrated
Standalone
By Delivery:
On-Premise
Cloud
By Pricing Model:
Introduction
Subscription Model
Ownership Model
By Database:
Public
By End-User:
Hospitals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
