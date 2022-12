Medical Tourism Market 2022 Will Hit Big Revenues in Destiny till 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Medical Tourism Market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

The Global Medical Tourism Market size will grow from US$ Million in 2021 to US$ Million in 2027, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.

Regional Analysis:

According to the United States, Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare employment is likely to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, with about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected increase is primarily due to an aging population, which indicates a higher demand for healthcare services. In May 2021, the median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical sectors (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040, which was higher than the economy’s median annual wage of US$ 45,760.

COVID-19 Impact:

Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.

As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.’

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Medical Tourism Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Type

Outbound Medical Tourism

Inbound Medical Tourism

Domestic Medical Tourism

By Purpose

Advanced Technology

Improved care quality

Quicker access

Lower cost

By Application/Treatment type

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Oncology Treatment

Bariatric Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Dental Surgery

Fertility Treatment

Others

