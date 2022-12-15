Power Tools Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis Report and Forecast 2021-2027

A recent report published by Astute Analytica gives an overview of the current situation of the global Power Tools Market. The market study’s anticipated years are 2021 to 2027.

The global Power Tools market is projected to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 31,994.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 43,278.3 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the global power tools market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Hilti Corporation, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Makita among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as product development and collaboration with the OEMs in order to have a grip in the stabilized global market scenarios. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation OverviewPower Tools Market Segmentation

The following are the different segments of the Global Power Tools Market:

By Tool Type segment of the Global Power Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Drilling and Fastening Tools Drills Screwdrivers and Nut-Runners Wrenches Drivers

Demolition Tools Demolition Hammer Hammer Drill Breaker Rotary Hammer Others

Sawing and Cutting Tools Circular Saws Jigsaws Multi-Cutter Saws Chop Saws Band Saws Reciprocating Saws Shears and Nibblers

Material Removal Tools Grinders Die and Straight Grinder Angle Grinder Rotary Files Bench Grinder Pencil Grinders Sanders Polishers/ Buffers Routing Tools Routers/Planer Joiners Air-Powered Tools Air Hoses Air Hammers Air Scalers Others Others



By Mode of Operation segment of the Global Power Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Electric Corded Cordless

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

By Application segment of the Global Power Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Industrial Construction Automotive Aerospace Energy Shipbuilding Metal & Fabrication Other Industries

Residential

By Region segment of the Global Power Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



