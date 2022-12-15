Taiwan's EVA Air to add Clark to its Philippine destinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air will add Clark to its Philippine destinations, providing one Taipei-Clark daily flight, starting from March 30, 2023, the airline announced in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 15).

Along with the three daily Taipei-Manila flights and one daily Taipei-Cebu flight, EVA Air’s summer schedule will have 35 flights to the Philippines per week, providing more flights and more destination choices to the Philippines than any other airline, according to the release.

Clark International Airport is only about 80 kilometers away from the Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The opening of the Taipei-Clark route will shorten the travel time for passengers from the northern part of Luzon Island heading to the Manila area to catch flights and relieve the demand for seats on the Manila route, the airline said.

The opening of the route will not only tap into the market of passengers traveling between the Philippines and Taiwan, but will also increase the convenience of North American and European passengers transiting to the Philippines via Taiwan, increasing the benefits of the airline’s flight network development, EVA Air said.

EVA Air’s Taipei-Clark route will be operated with Airbus A321-200 aircraft, equipped with eight business class seats and 176 economy class seats. Passenger reservations will be accepted starting Thursday.

The daily flight from Taipei to Clark will depart at 9 a.m. and arrive at 11 a.m., while the flight from Clark to Taipei will depart at 12 p.m. and arrive at 2 p.m.

Clark is located in the northwest of Angeles City, Pampanga Province, the Philippines. The former Clark Air Base of the U.S. Air Force was demolished and returned to the Philippine government to become a special economic and trade development zone.

The local security is good, and the scenery is beautiful, according to the release. The pleasant climate and the many resorts also promote the development of local tourism. In addition to participating in light aircraft flight experiences and cave exploration, tourists can also engage in many water activities, including snorkeling, sea walking, and surfing, which are quite popular among Europeans and Americans.