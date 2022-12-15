Taiwan increases penalty for organized crime in wake of job scams in Cambodia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet on Thursday (Dec. 16) passed a draft amendment that introduces heavier penalties for the recruitment of others to commit organized crime following a spate of cases where people were scammed into working for organized crime rings in countries like Cambodia.

Currently, those recruiting people to join crime organizations face a maximum sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to NT$10 million (US$326,727), pursuant to the Organized Crime Prevention Act (組織犯罪防制條例).

The proposed change will impose a jail term between one and seven years in addition to a maximum fine of NT$20 million for such offenders if the recruits are to engage in crime overseas, per Liberty Times.

In addition, public servants or elected officeholders will be subjected to harsher punishment for enrolling people into or financing crime organizations. Assets of such rings will also risk being confiscated, according to the draft.

The amendment will be submitted for legislative review.

Over the past year, hundreds of Taiwanese citizens have been lured to engage in telecom fraud and love scams among others in Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia and Myanmar. Some were tricked because of the promise of handsome pay, and many ended up in human trafficking traps that involved physical abuse and even organ harvesting.