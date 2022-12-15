Fields' 14 help Arkansas St. take down SE Missouri St. 68-61

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fields had 14 points in Arkansas State’s 68-61 win over Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Fields also contributed six rebounds and six assists for the Red Wolves (6-5). Izaiyah Nelson scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Avery Felts was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Adam Larson led the way for the Redhawks (5-6) with 19 points. Southeast Missouri State also got 13 points from Phillip Russell. In addition, Chris Harris had 10 points.

