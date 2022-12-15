Taiwan reports 16,012 local COVID cases, 5% rise from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 15) announced 16,012 local COVID cases, a 5% increase from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 68 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,531,911. The 37 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,796.

Local cases

The local cases included 7,085 males, 8,903 females, and 24 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths announced on Thursday were 19 males and 18 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 35 had a history of chronic disease, and 27 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 68 imported cases included 36 males and 32 females, ranging in age from their teens to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,531,911 cases, of which 8,493,332 were local and 38,525 were imported. So far, 14,796 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.