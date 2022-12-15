Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 16,012 local COVID cases, 5% rise from last week

2,935 local COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 2,133 in Taichung, and 1,918 in Kaohsiung

  107
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/15 14:25
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 15) announced 16,012 local COVID cases, a 5% increase from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 68 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,531,911. The 37 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,796.

Local cases

The local cases included 7,085 males, 8,903 females, and 24 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths announced on Thursday were 19 males and 18 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 35 had a history of chronic disease, and 27 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 68 imported cases included 36 males and 32 females, ranging in age from their teens to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,531,911 cases, of which 8,493,332 were local and 38,525 were imported. So far, 14,796 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan experts call for measures to counter COVID cases entering from China
Taiwan experts call for measures to counter COVID cases entering from China
2022/12/14 20:48
Taiwan reports 10,824 local COVID cases, 6% rise from last week
Taiwan reports 10,824 local COVID cases, 6% rise from last week
2022/12/12 14:15
Taiwan reports 14,034 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14,034 local COVID cases
2022/12/11 14:50
Taiwan reports 14,295 local COVID cases, 32 deaths
Taiwan reports 14,295 local COVID cases, 32 deaths
2022/12/09 14:19
CECC advises vulnerable Taiwanese to leave China before COVID 'winter wave'
CECC advises vulnerable Taiwanese to leave China before COVID 'winter wave'
2022/12/08 18:55