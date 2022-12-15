Taiwan opinion poll shows support for immediate Cabinet reshuffle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) poor performance in the Nov. 26 local elections, a majority of the public supports a Cabinet reshuffle before the New Year, an opinion poll said Thursday (Dec. 15).

The resignation of the Cabinet team led by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) should occur this month, according to 53.2% of people polled by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF). The proposal found strong support from 24.7%, and support from 28.5% of poll respondents. Opposition to an immediate reshuffle came from 21% of those polled, including 5.2% who were completely opposed.

The TPOF also split up the survey according to age groups, finding similar levels of support and opposition for a December reshuffle. The highest level of support, 59.3%, came from respondents between the ages of 55 and 64, while the lowest, 36.5%, was found with the youngest group polled, those from 20 to 24 years old.

Respondents of all educational backgrounds favored a change of Cabinet, though for those with an elementary school education only, the largest group, 44%, offered no opinion on the issue. Majorities of students, farmers, laborers, teachers, civil servants, and business managers also agreed, according to the TPOF survey.

DPP supporters disagreed, though only by a proportion of 42.4% to 38.8%, with supporters of other parties and independents backing the idea of a reshuffle. Geographically, Taichung City was the only one of the six special municipalities where no absolute majority said they favored a change of Cabinet, though 45.4% still did so.

The poll, conducted Dec. 12-13, received 1,070 valid responses, and had a margin of error of 3%.

One senior member of the Su Cabinet, Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), resigned, but for personal health reasons, and was replaced by his deputy, Hua Ching-chun (花敬群), in an acting capacity, according to a government statement Dec. 7.