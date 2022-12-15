Alexa
Taiwan veteran artist's traditional stamp art goes sci-fi at Eslite Gallery

Tsong Pu imagines outer space through paintings and installations

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/12/15 14:19
Tsong Pu's latest pixel art exhibits at Eslite Gallery. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese veteran abstract artist Tsong Pu's (莊普) sci-fi musical-inspired new series is on display at Eslite Gallery until Dec. 31.

Tsong Pu's solo exhibition titled “Distant Proximity,” curated by Hsu Yuan-ta (許遠達), displays his latest series of pixel-art paintings and installations. Returning to Taiwan from Spain in 1981, the 75-year-old artist’s signature one-centimeter square-stamp works center on abstract expressionism.

The latest exhibition looks at the artist’s works spanning his four-decade career, including red-thread painting which made its debut in 1985. Displayed at the gallery entrance, a piece titled “Connection” with red thread, acrylics, and thread spools on canvas is an extension of the idea.

Tsong Pu and "Connection." (Facebook, Eslite Gallery photo)

The winner of the National Award for Arts told Taiwan News that he aimed at challenging gender stereotypes, meaning not only women do housework using thread, but also men can give it a go. The lines also symbolize veins which bring life to the room.

Compared to his previous monochrome works, the new series of mosaic-like art is more colorful and playful. Pu shared that it is his response to global events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul.

Pu's latest pixel art exhibits at Eslite Gallery. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

A work titled "Spiritual Rhythm" pays tribute to the sci-fi classic “The War of the Worlds.” (Eslite Gallery photo)

Pu said his process began by spraying ink on paper, photographing it, then pixelating it with a computer. It is also a tribute to Chang Dai-chien (張大千) whose ink art influenced modern art forms.

Pu said he drew inspiration from rewatching Jeff Wayne's musical version of “The War of the Worlds,” starring Richard Burton, and listening to the record while working on the series. He noted that, surprisingly, the works turned out to look like alien battleships from the film, if you look from afar.

(Facebook, Eslite Gallery photo)

Additionally, as seen above, Pu's new installations resonate with the paintings on the wall. They are also part of his vision of outer space.

"Each piece connects a Lu Ban ruler, commonly used by Chinese architects or engineers, and circle plates on both ends. The plate is like a planet and the ruler is like a passage. If the earth is destroyed, we can all escape to a different universe,” said Pu.

Pu will lead a tour in the gallery on Saturday (Dec. 17). The exhibition will end on Dec. 31.
