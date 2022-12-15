Alexa
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes east Taiwan

Shock waves from magnitude 6.2 temblor felt across Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/15 12:16
Map of magnitude 5.7 temblor. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan at 12:03 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 29.1 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 5.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 5 in Hualien County and a 4 in Taitung County, Yilan County, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Taichung City, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Hsinchu County, Tainan City, New Taipei City, Miaoli County, Taoyuan City, and Pingtung County.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Taipei City, Keelung City, Hsinchu City, and Penghu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
