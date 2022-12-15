Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Asian Development Bank puts Taiwan GDP growth at 3.4% for 2022

Slowing global growth, Russian-Ukraine war to continue weighing on Asia’s economy

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/15 11:58
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus at a night market in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Chian...

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus at a night market in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Chian...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) revised down its growth forecast for countries in Asia in 2022 to 4.2% but maintained the 3.4% forecast for Taiwan in its latest report released on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

The ADB’s GDP forecasts for the region are down from 4.3% to 4.2% in 2022 and from 4.9% to 4.6% in 2023. For Taiwan, the figures remain 3.4% and 3%, respectively.

The report indicates that Taiwan’s GDP growth picked up to 4.1% in the third quarter on a yearly basis. Private consumption rose by 7.5%, thanks to relaxed COVID restrictions and efforts to encourage travel and spending.

Nevertheless, Taiwan’s exports logged a sluggish growth of 1.4% in the three months ending in September due to weak global demand and are expected to remain so, the ADP suggests in its outlook.

Inflation in Taiwan hit 3.6% in June but gradually dropped to 2.7% in October. The ADB put its inflation forecasts for the country at 2.8% in 2022 and 2% in 2023 as global supply chain bottlenecks alleviate.

Overall, Asia continues to be faced with three main headwinds in terms of economic recovery, the ADB points out, which are the recurrent lockdowns in China, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and sagging global growth.

For other countries and areas in the region, India is expected to grow 7.2% in 2023, followed by Vietnam (6.3%), the Philippines (6%), Indonesia (4.8%), Malaysia (4.3%), China (4.3%), Thailand (4%), Hong Kong (2.9%), Singapore (2.3%), and South Korea (1.5%), according to ADB.
ADB
Asian Development Bank
Taiwan
GDP
economy
growth
COVID

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan experts call for measures to counter COVID cases entering from China
Taiwan experts call for measures to counter COVID cases entering from China
2022/12/14 20:48
AIT emphasizes technology to help migrant fishery workers in Taiwan
AIT emphasizes technology to help migrant fishery workers in Taiwan
2022/12/14 19:38
China prepping pretext for future attack on Taiwan: Foreign minister
China prepping pretext for future attack on Taiwan: Foreign minister
2022/12/14 19:16
Taiwan think tank puts 2023 GDP at 2.51%
Taiwan think tank puts 2023 GDP at 2.51%
2022/12/14 18:08
Taiwanese men caught playing with lifeless body of captured Formosan black bear
Taiwanese men caught playing with lifeless body of captured Formosan black bear
2022/12/14 17:36