Taiwan and Korea's CSD chiefs meet in Taipei to deepen bilateral cooperation

Mr. Myong-ho Rhee, Chairman and CEO of Korea Securities Depository, KSD, and his team visited TDCC on December 13, 2022, after the Taiwanese and Korean Senior Management Bilateral Meeting at the 24th annual general meeting of Asia-Pacific CSD Group (ACG).

At the bilateral meeting, the two sides exchanged opinions on the current global economy and the impact of geopolitics. This time, Mr. Myong-ho Rhee conducted greater communication with TDCC Chairman Chu Han-chiang. Their discussion involved crucial issues regarding the global trend of CSDs, innovative business development, and sub-brokerage custody services to fortify the bilateral partnership.

TDCC and KSD are members of the ACG Executive Committee, working as the convener of the ACG Investor Services Task Force and the convener of New Business Initiative Task Force, respectively. Both of them play essential decision-making roles and serve as core hubs for accelerating Asia-Pacific CSDs’ innovative development.

According to Chairman Chu, there have always been a friendly relationship and frequent interaction between TDCC and KSD. In 2000, the two companies already signed an MOU to improve information exchange, personnel training, and service development.

There has long been active practical experience sharing in business innovation and sustainable finance, and the two companies co-organized Asia Fund Standardization Forum, AFSF, in June 2022. This time, KSD’s visit was led by the Chairperson himself. During the meeting, Mr. Myong-ho Rhee indicated that the two institutes had built a profound partnership. They not only share their own experiences in business areas but look forward to cooperation in more diverse aspects for continuous improvement in bilateral financial development.

Since Chairman Chu took office this June, the fund services ecosystem and sub-brokerage cross-border custody services have been actively created. In addition, business areas such as big data applications and ESG IR platform have still been vigorously promoted.

During this communication between Taiwanese and Korean chairpersons, TDCC learned from KSD's over two decades’ extensive experience in overseas custody services, which elevated the synergy of shared resources and enhanced the competitive advantages in international finance more efficiently.

TDCC has long been devoted to international exchange and communication, connecting Taiwan’s market to global networks. Through attending major international conferences, the company can obtain first-hand information, promote Taiwan’s successful experience, raise the visibility of Taiwan’s capital market, and realize the common good and shared prosperity with ACG.

Looking forward to the future, TDCC plans to keep improving its cooperation with partners worldwide and further share its experiences in business innovation, ESG sustainable development, and cyber security resilience. TDCC will be dedicated to realizing its vision of “innovation, resilience, sustainability, and financial inclusion.”