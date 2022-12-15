Taiwanese American nonprofit donates US$600,000 to University of Guam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The University of Guam (UOG) is set to receive a US$600,000 (NT$18.3 million) donation from the J. Yang and Family Foundation intended to boost educational ties between the university and Taiwan.

The deal was signed on Dec. 8 and facilitated by the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office in Guam. It will provide more scholarships for UOG graduate and undergraduate students, study abroad opportunities in Taiwan and in Guam, and faculty visits, according to a UOG announcement. Additionally, it will also help finance the school’s Asia Pacific Studies Center project.

The donation will be divided into three US$200,000 annual allotments every January.

“I'm so happy to have this opportunity to support the University of Guam,” Jackson Yang, chairman of the foundation and national policy advisor to Taiwan’s president. The project will send Taiwanese students to study in Guam and for UOG students to study in Taiwan, he said.

Yang mentioned that the foundation has also donated to California universities, including UC San Diego, and the results have been good. “We hope the same situation will happen this time between Guam and Taiwan,” he added.

Senior vice president and UOG provost, Dr. Anita Borja Enriquez, said, “The agreement will propel our efforts to internationalize education experiences through the Asia Pacific Studies Center project, which will increase bilateral exchange opportunities for faculty and students from UOG and partnered universities in Taiwan.”

The J. Yang and Family Foundation is a private charitable organization based in Torrance, California, established by Yang, the 20th president of the World Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce. The organization funds undergraduate and graduate scholarships and research programs to “recruit and retain highly promising future scholars from Taiwan high schools and universities.”