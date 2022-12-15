New Taipei to usher in New Year with fireworks show on Tamsui River

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fireworks show will take place on Dec. 31 across the Tamsui River as New Taipei heralds the New Year.

A total of 14,168 fire will be set off at Danjiang Bridge, the waters near Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf, and Bali Aquatics Center at 8:23 p.m. simultaneously, the earliest in any municipality in Taiwan. Spanning one kilometer, the display promises to bring viewers a thrilling experience, said the High Riverbank Construction Management Office.

The pyrotechnics show will last 13 minutes and 14 seconds, a Chinese homophone of “forever and ever.” The vigor of New Taipei will be the theme, rendered in six segments. Fireworks that have won awards at a Japanese fireworks festival will also be featured.

As part of the New Year’s Eve countdown event, a bash will feature acrobatic acts from the Tien Circus Theatre and Eye Catching Circus. An outdoor fair and performances by street artists starting in the afternoon will also be part of the event.

Meanwhile, the Cultural Affairs Bureau is holding a year-end party at the Tamsui Customs Wharf Park Area on Dec. 31 spotlighting live music gigs by a host of bands. Opening hours for the historical site of Fort San Domingo and Tamsui Customs Officers' Residence (Little White House) will also be extended to 9 p.m. on that day.

Visit the Facebook page @waternewtaipei for more information.