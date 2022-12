Melbourne, Victoria - News Direct - 15 December 2022 -





AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) CEO Paul Williams tells Proactive the company is on track to complete the proposed acquisition of uranium and copper interests in Tanzania before the end of this year. AKN is nearing completion of all transaction due diligence and related activities including receipt of independent technical analysis of the key project areas – Manyoni and Mkuju.

Hashtag: #AuKingMining



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.