Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq, second right, fights for the ball with France's Raphael Varane, third right, and Randal Kolo Muani, right, during the World ... Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq, second right, fights for the ball with France's Raphael Varane, third right, and Randal Kolo Muani, right, during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) (AP photo)