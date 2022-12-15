Delta, Kymera rise; Charter, ABM Industries fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 93 cents to $34.31.

The airline raised its profit forecast for the current quarter and said demand remains strong.

Lennox International Inc., down $7.40 to $258.75.

The maker of furnaces and air conditioners gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc., up $3.77 to $29.62.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for skin conditions.

ViaSat Inc., up 44 cents to $31.04.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology announced a new partnership with Microsoft.

Charter Communications Inc., down $64.34 to $328.34.

The telecommunications company announced a costly broadband expansion plan.

ABM Industries Inc., down $1.40 to $44.21

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Nucor Corp., down $1.52 to $147.93.

The steel maker raised its dividend.

American International Group Inc., down 58 cents to $62.66.

A subsidiary of the insurer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the company winds down AIG Financial Products.