Tigers bring back LHP Matthew Boyd with $10M, 1-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are bringing back left-hander Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract.

The Tigers announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with the 31-year-old Boyd, who pitched in Detroit from 2015-21.

“I feel like there’s some unfinished business here," Boyd said.

He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for starts: $250,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26.

Boyd was 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10 games last season and pitched in a playoff game for Seattle. He was acquired by his hometown Mariners from the San Francisco at the trade deadline.

“My best baseball is ahead of me," he said.

The Giants, led by current Tigers general manger Scott Harris, signed Boyd last March to a $5.2 million, one-year deal as he recovered from surgery on a tendon in his left arm. His recovery was shut down in June after a setback, but he resumed throwing and was later traded to Seattle.

Toronto drafted Boyd in 2013 from Oregon State in the sixth round and dealt him to Detroit in 2015 as part of a trade for lefty David Price.

Boyd was 37-60 with a 4.87 ERA in 143 starts with the Tigers. He broke a franchise record with 11.56 strikeouts per nine innings in 2019.

