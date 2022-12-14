NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 28 23 4 1 47 110 61 15-0-1 8-4-0 5-3-0 New Jersey 29 21 6 2 44 104 71 10-5-1 11-1-1 5-3-1 Toronto 30 19 5 6 44 100 70 11-2-3 8-3-3 4-1-1 Carolina 28 16 6 6 38 81 73 5-3-1 11-3-5 5-1-0 Pittsburgh 29 17 8 4 38 102 84 9-3-2 8-5-2 4-0-1 Tampa Bay 28 18 9 1 37 101 84 11-4-1 7-5-0 6-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 30 17 12 1 35 95 84 9-6-0 8-6-1 7-3-0 N.Y. Rangers 30 15 10 5 35 93 85 6-6-4 9-4-1 2-4-0 Washington 31 15 12 4 34 94 92 8-4-1 7-8-3 3-2-1 Detroit 28 13 9 6 32 84 87 7-5-3 6-4-3 2-4-2 Florida 30 14 12 4 32 102 98 8-3-3 6-9-1 4-2-1 Montreal 28 14 12 2 30 84 97 7-7-0 7-5-2 3-2-0 Buffalo 29 13 14 2 28 115 103 7-8-2 6-6-0 4-6-1 Ottawa 28 12 14 2 26 86 89 7-8-0 5-6-2 2-4-0 Philadelphia 30 9 14 7 25 72 99 6-8-1 3-6-6 2-5-4 Columbus 28 10 16 2 22 80 115 8-10-1 2-6-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 31 21 9 1 43 104 85 8-7-0 13-2-1 5-4-1 Dallas 30 17 8 5 39 110 84 9-3-3 8-5-2 6-2-3 Winnipeg 28 18 9 1 37 94 75 10-5-0 8-4-1 10-2-0 Seattle 28 16 9 3 35 98 91 7-6-2 9-3-1 7-2-1 Los Angeles 32 15 12 5 35 106 118 7-5-2 8-7-3 2-4-2 Edmonton 30 17 13 0 34 109 102 9-7-0 8-6-0 3-2-0 Colorado 27 15 10 2 32 85 76 6-4-2 9-6-0 6-2-1 Minnesota 28 15 11 2 32 88 85 8-6-1 7-5-1 4-2-0 Calgary 29 13 11 5 31 87 89 10-5-1 3-6-4 3-2-0 Nashville 27 12 12 3 27 70 85 7-5-2 5-7-1 3-3-1 Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109 5-7-1 7-6-2 6-2-0 St. Louis 29 13 15 1 27 85 108 6-7-1 7-8-0 3-4-1 San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 96 112 3-8-5 7-8-0 2-3-4 Arizona 27 9 14 4 22 74 99 3-2-1 6-12-3 0-2-2 Chicago 27 7 16 4 18 65 101 4-9-2 3-7-2 0-6-1 Anaheim 30 7 20 3 17 70 130 5-7-0 2-13-3 3-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Columbus 0

Dallas 4, New Jersey 1

Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 7, Anaheim 0

Carolina 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Nashville 3

Vegas 6, Winnipeg 5

Washington 7, Chicago 3

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2

San Jose 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.