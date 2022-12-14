SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 16 12 3 1 0 25 64 40 Evansville 20 11 7 2 0 24 62 61 Roanoke 16 10 5 1 0 22 51 36 Knoxville 17 10 5 0 2 22 55 47 Birmingham 16 10 5 1 0 21 67 50 Quad City 17 9 7 1 0 19 47 42 Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 49 51 Pensacola 18 9 9 0 0 18 64 65 Fayetteville 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 59 Vermilion County 17 3 13 1 0 7 37 70 Macon 15 2 11 2 0 6 36 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.