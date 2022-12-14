JUST IN — Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opponent of Erdogan, sentenced to jail for insulting officials

A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to two years and seven months in prison for insulting members of Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council.

Imamoglu is a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had hinted that he would run for reelection next year for the last time.

The court also imposed a politicial ban on Imamoglu that could lead to him being removed from office and would be even more likely to rule him out from standing in next year's presidential election, assuming the verdict stands.

fb/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)