Global Agriculture Genomics Market Is Estimated To Grow With A CAGR of 8.8% from 2022-2030

Global Agriculture Genomics Market -Consumption Potential by Volume and Output Value Product Type ( Illumina HiSeq, Sanger Sequencer, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer, Other ), By End User Application ( Crops, Livestock ), By Sector: Opportunities and Forecast (2022 – 2032)-By Regions (USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia), By Country (USA, Canada, Mexico, the rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, the rest of North America, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, South Korea, and the rest of Asia)

This study covers the following Key Players Dominating the Global Agriculture Genomics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins, Zoetis, LGC Limited, BGI, Neogen Corporation, Pacific Biosciences, CEN4GEN Institute, NuGEN Technologies, Edico Genome, UD-GenoMed Limited, SciGenom

The global agriculture genomics market is estimated to reach at a value of USD 3,510.9 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of USD 6,627.6 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 8.8%

Agriculture genomics is a branch of science that focuses on applying genomic information to the advancement of farming and food production. It has become increasingly important in recent years due to the need for increased yields, improved crop health, and better nutrition. By studying the genetic makeup of plants and animals, scientists are able to identify traits that can help improve agricultural processes and products.

The Agriculture Genomics Market is an industry dedicated to helping farmers maximize their output while reducing costs. Through the use of advanced sequencing technologies, companies can develop new tools for improving seed selection, plant breeding, soil analysis and pest control. In addition, companies have developed systems which allow them to quickly transfer data from one location to another so farmers can access essential information about their crops or livestock in real time.

Global Agriculture Genomics Industry Segmentation :

Global Agriculture Genomics Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Illumina HiSeq

Sanger Sequencer

PacBio Sequencer

SOLiD Sequencer

Other

Global Agriculture Genomics Market segment by Application, split into

Crops

Livestock

The Agriculture Genomics Market factors described in this report are:

Significant Strategic Developments in the Market:

The Agriculture Genomics Market research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed deals, product releases, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of key global and regional competitors.

Key Market Features of Market:

The report highlights Agriculture Genomics Market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach:

The Agriculture Genomics Market report offers rigorously analyzed and assessed data of the key industry players and their market share through a variety of analytical methods. Analytical resources such as Porter’s five Strength analysis, Feasibility Review, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the Agriculture Genomics market.

