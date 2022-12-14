Smart Transportation Market Size Worth USD 133,716.1 million by 2027

Smart Transportation encompasses the use of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), to optimize transportation systems. Smart transportation technology can be used to improve safety, reduce environmental impacts, increase operational efficiency, and provide better service to passengers.

The global smart transportation market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.67% from 2020 to 2027. The market was valued at USD 37,225.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 133,716.1 million by 2027.

Factors such as the increasing demand for efficient public transportation or mass transit systems, government initiatives for digitalizing roads and highways, rising investment in IoT-enabled devices, and growing concerns about safety and security on roads and highways are driving the growth of this market. Smart transportation technology allows vehicles to communicate with each other through sensors that capture real-time data on traffic flow patterns which helps in improving road safety as well as reducing travel time.

This growth is attributed to increased government investments in infrastructure projects, rising demand for connected cars, growing acceptance of ride-hailing services, and an increasing number of public-private partnerships. In addition, factors such as increasing urbanization and population are expected to drive the demand for efficient public transport solutions in developed countries. Furthermore, advancements in vehicle tracking systems have enabled fleet operators with real-time information about their vehicles’ location and operational status.

Smart Transportation World Market- Segmentation Analysis

Key Market Segments

Type

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System

Application

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System

Key Market Players included in the report:

Accenture

Alstom

Cisco System

Cubic

General Electric

Indra Sistema

IBM

Kapsch

LG CNS

Xerox

The Smart Transportation Market market report provides a study of more than 20 countries and their market players. North America held a dominant position and is predicted to be in the dominating state during forecast period due to the presence of leading market players; strong industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors; and technological innovations in the energy and telecommunication sectors.

The report covers a regional and country-level analysis that covers South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa and the Middle East. The market is deeply analyzed for each region, which helps in identifying the market trends for each region, growth opportunities, and restraining factors.

The Report Answers Questions Such As:

– What is the growth opportunity for the Smart Transportation Market market in 2022-2032?

– What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the Smart Transportation Market market?

– What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the Smart Transportation Market market in the forecast period (2022-2032)?

– How did the Smart Transportation Market market evolve?

– How each segment of the Smart Transportation Market market is expected to grow during the forecast period?

– What is the expected revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2032?

– What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this Smart Transportation Market market?

– What is the preferred business model used for building Smart Transportation Market?

– Which area of application is expected to be the highest revenue generator in the Smart Transportation Market market during the forecast period?

– Which end-user segment is expected to be the highest revenue generator in this industry during the forecast period?

– What is the potential of Smart Transportation Market market in the emerging countries during the forecast period?

