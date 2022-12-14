Mountainous district in central Taiwan illuminated during light festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Shigang Light Festival will take place in Shigang, a mountainous district of Taichung City, from Dec. 17 to Feb. 5, the city’s Tourism and Travel Bureau said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

The festival boasts a total of seven light display areas, which include the former Shihkang Train Station, the square in front of the Shigang District Office, the Shishuike Creek Leisure Agriculture Area, the Lover's Wooden Bridge, the Dongfong Green Bikeway, the Magpie Bridge, and Slong Coffee.

According to the release, the lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 17) at the Lover's Wooden Bridge. Singers Chang Hsiu-chin and Chen Lei have been invited to perform at the ceremony, and there will be a firework show to light up the occasion.

The Shigang District Office said the venues will be lit from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day.



(Taichung City Government photos)