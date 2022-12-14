High Purity Solvents Market is registering a (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica has released new research on the worldwide High Purity Solvents Market that provides a thorough explanation of a number of market analysis techniques, including SWOT analysis and five-point analysis. The market report also includes an in-depth analysis of several growth plans and initiatives to broaden the business’s horizons on a regional and international scale. It gives readers a thorough explanation of all the market difficulties and development prospects related to the industry.

Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the study evaluates the competitive landscape and global market growth trend based on the business overview and helps businesses and investment organizations better grasp the market’s growth characteristics.

The Global High Purity Solvents Market size will grow from US$ 36,542.0 million in 2021 to US$ 64,003.7 million by 2030, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Regional Insights:

As economies reopen and countries are lifting limitations, the US chemical industry is forecast for a significant recovery in 2022, which could boost plant utilization rates that were affected hard by the pandemic. In the United States, industrial production is forecast to increase by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.3 percent in 2022. Chemical volumes in the United States are forecast to rise 1.5 % in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022, while shipments to rise 8.0 % in 2021 and 2022, following a 13.5% drop in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region size value was 36.0% market share, maintaining the largest market share across all regions. As a result of the existence of critical developing economies such as China, India, and Japan in this region, recording the largest market share in the market. Paints and coatings, water treatment, personal care ingredients and cosmetics, electronics, agriculture, and other sectors employ chemicals throughout the Asia-Pacific area. For foreign investors, these places provide excellent investment options. China was the largest specialty chemical market in Asia in 2019, accounting for about 38.9% of the global market. India came in second with a 23.1% share of the total market.

COVID-19 Impact:

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Major Key Players in High Purity Solvents Market are:

Akzo Novel N.V.

American International Chemical LLC

Apchem Pvt. Ltd.

Asashi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

CABB Group GmbH

Central Drug House

Chemtronics

DAWN SCIENTIFIC INC

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FINAR

High Purity Laboratory Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mountain Air

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the High Purity Solvents Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Type

Acetone

Ethanol

Heptane

Isopropyl

Alcohol

Pentane

By Grade

HPLC Solvents

HPLC Isocratic Solvents

HPLC Gradient Solvents

HPLC Plus Solvents

LC-MS Solvents

UHPLC-MS Solvents

By Category

Polar Solvent

Non-Polar Solvent

By Packaging

Amber Bottles

Aluminium Bottles

Recyclers

Borosilicate Bottles

By End Users

Laboratories

Culturing Cells and Tissues in Petri Dishes

Liquid Chromatography Analysis

Gas Chromatography Analysis

Molecular Biology Experiments

ICP-MS Plastic & Adhesives Sealants Textiles Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Chemicals Cosmetics & Personal Care Agriculture Paints & Coatings Soaps & Detergents Electronics Others



By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct

Distributor

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

